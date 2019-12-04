|
MICHAEL HARGREAVES GREGORY Of DFAT 14 October 1973 - 2 December 2019 Michael was the much loved son of Beryl and Alan, the brother of Elizabeth and Christian, the brother-in-law of Nicholas and Anna, a wonderful uncle of Beatrix, Ignatius, Sophia and Isabella. Loved by all who knew him. Michael's Funeral will be held in St George's Anglican Church, 296 Glenferrie Rd, Malvern (Melbourne VIC) on Friday, 6 December 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Private Cremation By request, no flowers please. Selwyn Allen Funerals (03) 9888 1672 AFDA Member
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 4, 2019