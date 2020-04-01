|
MICHAEL JAMES HERRON
16 June 1956 - 25 March 2020
Beloved husband of Judy.
Loving father and father-in-law of
Lisa and Michael, David and Teila,
Patrick and Jaclyn.
Fun loving Pop to Alexandra,
Harriet and Finnley.
Dearly loved son of
Jim and Vera Herron (both dec)
and son-in-law of
Eric and Lorna Dunley (both dec).
Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter (dec),
Susan and Justin (dec), Peter (dec), Tony,
Mary and Ray, John and Diane.
Uncle to Mary Tobin, Herron,
Ghirardello and Dunley families.
Know as Slim by many of his friends.
Due to the current circumstances,
a private burial will take place.
At an appropriate time, the family will
arrange a celebration to honour Mike's life.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 1, 2020