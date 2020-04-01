Home
MICHAEL HERRON


1956 - 2020
MICHAEL HERRON Obituary
MICHAEL JAMES HERRON

16 June 1956 - 25 March 2020



Beloved husband of Judy.

Loving father and father-in-law of

Lisa and Michael, David and Teila,

Patrick and Jaclyn.

Fun loving Pop to Alexandra,

Harriet and Finnley.

Dearly loved son of

Jim and Vera Herron (both dec)

and son-in-law of

Eric and Lorna Dunley (both dec).

Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter (dec),

Susan and Justin (dec), Peter (dec), Tony,

Mary and Ray, John and Diane.

Uncle to Mary Tobin, Herron,

Ghirardello and Dunley families.



Know as Slim by many of his friends.



Due to the current circumstances,

a private burial will take place.



At an appropriate time, the family will

arrange a celebration to honour Mike's life.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 1, 2020
