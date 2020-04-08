|
Michael John Saclier 17 September 1937 - 3 April 2020 Beloved and loving husband of Wendy. Loving father and father-in-law of Roderic and Krys, Eleanor and Justin, Leigh and Ged. Loving 'Sir' to Alexandria and Nova, Naomh, Tilda and Finbar. Loving grandfather to Maeve and Jozef, Lillian and Davie. Loving brother of Tim Saclier. Thank you to the caring staff at 6A, Canberra Hospital. In memory of Michael donations may be made to: The Canberra Hospital Foundation and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. A commemoration and celebration of Michael's life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 8, 2020