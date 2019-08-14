Home
Michael KOODIAROFF


1934 - 2019
Michael KOODIAROFF Obituary
MICHAEL KOODIAROFF

11 December 1934 - 8 August 2019



Loved Husband of Sally.

Loved Father of Lara and Viva,

Sera and Sophie, and their families.



Celebration of life will be held on

THURSDAY, 15th of August

commencing at 12pm

Bellerive Cafe,15 Burnie st Lyons.



Michael's family would like to

thank the nurses, physiotherapists,

especially Renee, and doctors

at the National Capital and

Canberra Hospitals, especially including

Mary-Lou Chalmers,

Pranavan, McGill, and Sahar

who looked after Michael so carefully

during his recent illness.



Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 14, 2019
