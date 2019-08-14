|
|
MICHAEL KOODIAROFF
11 December 1934 - 8 August 2019
Loved Husband of Sally.
Loved Father of Lara and Viva,
Sera and Sophie, and their families.
Celebration of life will be held on
THURSDAY, 15th of August
commencing at 12pm
Bellerive Cafe,15 Burnie st Lyons.
Michael's family would like to
thank the nurses, physiotherapists,
especially Renee, and doctors
at the National Capital and
Canberra Hospitals, especially including
Mary-Lou Chalmers,
Pranavan, McGill, and Sahar
who looked after Michael so carefully
during his recent illness.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 14, 2019