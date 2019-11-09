Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
MICHAEL LAW


1966 - 2019
MICHAEL LAW Obituary
MICHAEL COLIN LAW

Born 2 November 1966

Passed away Tuesday 29 October 2019



Loved and loving son of Colin and Sadie (dec).

Brother and brother-in-law of

Robert and Christine.

Uncle of Brady and Celia.



Will be sadly missed by his

family and many friends.



The funeral service for Michael will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,

11 November 2019, commencing at 3pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be

made to The Salvation Army.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019
