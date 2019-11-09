|
|
MICHAEL COLIN LAW
Born 2 November 1966
Passed away Tuesday 29 October 2019
Loved and loving son of Colin and Sadie (dec).
Brother and brother-in-law of
Robert and Christine.
Uncle of Brady and Celia.
Will be sadly missed by his
family and many friends.
The funeral service for Michael will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
11 November 2019, commencing at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be
made to The Salvation Army.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019