MICHAEL MACGEORGE 6 August 1926 - 8 September 2019 Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 93. Loving husband of Nina, together for 63 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jenny and Andrew, Greta and Jeff, Susan and Paul. Loved and admired Grandad of Sam, Charlie and Pip; Edward, Tessa and William; Georgia, Kate and Harry. Lived true to his own principles: to be decent, to be caring, to act with dignity and to be modest.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 11, 2019