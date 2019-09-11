Home
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL MACGEORGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL MACGEORGE

Add a Memory
MICHAEL MACGEORGE Obituary
MICHAEL MACGEORGE 6 August 1926 - 8 September 2019 Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 93. Loving husband of Nina, together for 63 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jenny and Andrew, Greta and Jeff, Susan and Paul. Loved and admired Grandad of Sam, Charlie and Pip; Edward, Tessa and William; Georgia, Kate and Harry. Lived true to his own principles: to be decent, to be caring, to act with dignity and to be modest.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.