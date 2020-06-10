|
|
MICHAEL SCOTT KEARNEY
30 June 1955 - 31 May 2020
Passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House aged 64 years,
after gracefully enduring 6 months with cancer.
Beloved husband of Teresa (dec).
Loving father of Selena, Edward and LinLin.
Much loved stepfather of
Tine, Mone and Rainer.
Cherished grandfather of
Benny, Nathan and Zac.
Loved brother and brother-in-law of
Patrick, Peter and Diana, Mary,
David and Esther, John and Debbie.
Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Loved cycling and nature.
We will miss you PK.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 10, 2020