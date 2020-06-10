Home
Michael Scott KEARNEY

Michael Scott KEARNEY Obituary
MICHAEL SCOTT KEARNEY

30 June 1955 - 31 May 2020



Passed away peacefully at

Clare Holland House aged 64 years,

after gracefully enduring 6 months with cancer.



Beloved husband of Teresa (dec).

Loving father of Selena, Edward and LinLin.

Much loved stepfather of

Tine, Mone and Rainer.

Cherished grandfather of

Benny, Nathan and Zac.

Loved brother and brother-in-law of

Patrick, Peter and Diana, Mary,

David and Esther, John and Debbie.

Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Loved cycling and nature.



We will miss you PK.



Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 10, 2020
