MICHAEL THOMAS WRIGHT 14 November 1938 - 15 April 2020 Commander RAN (Retd) 1306 "Crossed the Bar" Passed away peacefully at Lismore Base Hospital, aged 81 years. Late of Lismore formerly of Canberra. Adored Husband of Robyn & Fearn (dec.) Awesome dad & father-in-law of Michelle & Ted, Lisa & Dan and Karen (dec.). Incredible stepdad of Lisa. Cool Grandpa of Lauren, Tom & Liam; Lamar & Orleans. Centre of the universe to his parents Tom & Edith (both dec.) and sisters Helen, Robyn (dec.) and Kate. The private service to celebrate the life of Michael, a sailor, opal miner & fossicker extraordinaire will be held Tuesday 21st April 2020 at 2:00 PM and will be available via live stream https://youtu.be/AvrzQoubZoM. A memorial service to further celebrate Michael's life will be advised at a future date.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 18, 2020