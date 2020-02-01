Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:30 PM
Saint Benedict's Catholic Church
Jerrabomberra Ave
Narrabundah
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael SLEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Urquhart SLEE

Add a Memory
Michael Urquhart SLEE Obituary
Dr Michael Urquhart Slee, PhD



A peaceful passing on 29 January 2020.



Devoted husband of Judith.

Brother of Richard and Christopher.

Beloved uncle and great uncle.



Avid rugby player & fan, dog lover

and stalwart of Forestry at ANU.



Eternal rest grant unto thee.



A service in thanksgiving for

Mike's life will be held in

Saint Benedict's Catholic Church,

Jerrabomberra Ave, Narrabundah,

on FRIDAY 7 February 2020,

commencing at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made

to Guide Dogs Australia.

You can donate online at

www.guidedogs.com.au



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -