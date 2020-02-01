|
|
Dr Michael Urquhart Slee, PhD
A peaceful passing on 29 January 2020.
Devoted husband of Judith.
Brother of Richard and Christopher.
Beloved uncle and great uncle.
Avid rugby player & fan, dog lover
and stalwart of Forestry at ANU.
Eternal rest grant unto thee.
A service in thanksgiving for
Mike's life will be held in
Saint Benedict's Catholic Church,
Jerrabomberra Ave, Narrabundah,
on FRIDAY 7 February 2020,
commencing at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made
to Guide Dogs Australia.
You can donate online at
www.guidedogs.com.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020