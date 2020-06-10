Home
MICHELE TANIA BRADLEY

MICHELE TANIA BRADLEY Obituary
MICHELE 'TANIA' BRADLEY

6 January 1946 - 5 June 2020

Born in Bangor, N.Ireland



Beloved wife of Conor for 49 years.

Mother of Ruth, David and Paul (dec).

Mother-in-law to Georgina.

Grandmother to Nate, Noah, Gabriel and Bailey.



Tania was highly respected and loved by many.

She was involved in many community

organisations and will be deeply missed

by those left behind.

Together again with her beloved son Paul,

her sister Sally and parents Cecil and Florrie.



A private cremation will be held.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made

to Medecins Sans Frontieres.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 10, 2020
