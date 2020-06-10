|
MICHELE 'TANIA' BRADLEY
6 January 1946 - 5 June 2020
Born in Bangor, N.Ireland
Beloved wife of Conor for 49 years.
Mother of Ruth, David and Paul (dec).
Mother-in-law to Georgina.
Grandmother to Nate, Noah, Gabriel and Bailey.
Tania was highly respected and loved by many.
She was involved in many community
organisations and will be deeply missed
by those left behind.
Together again with her beloved son Paul,
her sister Sally and parents Cecil and Florrie.
A private cremation will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made
to Medecins Sans Frontieres.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 10, 2020