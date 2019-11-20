Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
The Chapel at Gold Creek
17 O'Hanlon Pl
Nicholls
Michelle Margaret LEE


1973 - 2019
Michelle Margaret LEE Obituary
MICHELLE MARGARET LEE

Passed away 11 November 2019



Beloved daughter of Margaret and Lawrie.

Much loved sister and sister-in-law of

Belinda and Andrew, Mark and Pia, Helen.

Loved aunt of Patrick.



A heartfelt thank you to the staff of 6A at The

Canberra Hospital and Aruma at Fadden.



A celebration of the life of Michelle

will be held in

The Chapel at Gold Creek

17 O'Hanlon Pl, Nicholls

on MONDAY 25 November 2019

commencing at 3pm.



Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a

donation to Aruma.

Aruma.com.au



In memory of Michelle, please wear

her favourite colours,

pink and purple.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 20, 2019
