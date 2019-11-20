|
MICHELLE MARGARET LEE
Passed away 11 November 2019
Beloved daughter of Margaret and Lawrie.
Much loved sister and sister-in-law of
Belinda and Andrew, Mark and Pia, Helen.
Loved aunt of Patrick.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff of 6A at The
Canberra Hospital and Aruma at Fadden.
A celebration of the life of Michelle
will be held in
The Chapel at Gold Creek
17 O'Hanlon Pl, Nicholls
on MONDAY 25 November 2019
commencing at 3pm.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a
donation to Aruma.
Aruma.com.au
In memory of Michelle, please wear
her favourite colours,
pink and purple.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 20, 2019