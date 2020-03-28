|
|
MIGUEL GOMEZ
21 January 1948 - 20 March 2020
Passing away peacefully
and taken away much too soon.
Much loved Husband to Luisa,
adored Father and Grandfather to
Michael, Michele, Melissa, Chris,
Serena, Joshua, Anthony and Jasmine.
We had hoped to farewell Miguel surrounded by
the many that loved him. But considering
current health conditions and risks we were not
able to have others with us at this time, a private
service was held and live streamed on
Friday 27 March 2020 at 10am.
A memorial will take place in the future.
A URL Link for those that wish to see the funeral can be requested from the family.
Forever loved, forever missed
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 28, 2020