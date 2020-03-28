Home
Service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miguel GOMEZ


1948 - 2020
MIGUEL GOMEZ

21 January 1948 - 20 March 2020



Passing away peacefully

and taken away much too soon.

Much loved Husband to Luisa,

adored Father and Grandfather to

Michael, Michele, Melissa, Chris,

Serena, Joshua, Anthony and Jasmine.

We had hoped to farewell Miguel surrounded by

the many that loved him. But considering

current health conditions and risks we were not

able to have others with us at this time, a private

service was held and live streamed on

Friday 27 March 2020 at 10am.

A memorial will take place in the future.

A URL Link for those that wish to see the funeral can be requested from the family.



Forever loved, forever missed



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 28, 2020
