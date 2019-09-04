|
|
MILA PERIC
1 April 1941- 2 September 2019
Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital.
Beloved wife of Castimir.
Adored mother of Zvonimir, Mate and Helena.
Mother-in-law to Leah and Troy.
Grandmother to Halle, Alysa, Kasia, Luka,
Reuben and Roko,
Rest in Peace Baka
Volimote
The funeral service for Mila will be held in
St Augustine's Catholic Church,
Drevermann Street, Farrer on
Thursday, 5 September 2019,
commencing at 11:30am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 4, 2019