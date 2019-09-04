Home
Mila PERIC

Mila PERIC Obituary
MILA PERIC

1 April 1941- 2 September 2019

Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital.



Beloved wife of Castimir.

Adored mother of Zvonimir, Mate and Helena.

Mother-in-law to Leah and Troy.

Grandmother to Halle, Alysa, Kasia, Luka,

Reuben and Roko,



Rest in Peace Baka

Volimote



The funeral service for Mila will be held in

St Augustine's Catholic Church,

Drevermann Street, Farrer on

Thursday, 5 September 2019,

commencing at 11:30am.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 4, 2019
