MILJA MALJEVAC
'Millie'
5 July 1932 - 27 January 2020
Reunited with her beloved husband Frank.
Much loved mother of Peter.
Cherished Baba of Frank and Maria.
Forever loved and remembered
A special thank you to the staff of
Palliative Care and Carers ACT.
Funeral Mass will be held in
St Augustine's Catholic Church,
Drevermann Street, Farrer on Tuesday,
4 February 2020, commencing at 10 am.
Rosary will be recited at 9:30am
Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020