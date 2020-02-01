Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St Augustine's Catholic Church
Drevermann Street
Farrer
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milja MALJEVAC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milja Millie MALJEVAC


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Milja Millie MALJEVAC Obituary
MILJA MALJEVAC

'Millie'

5 July 1932 - 27 January 2020



Reunited with her beloved husband Frank.

Much loved mother of Peter.

Cherished Baba of Frank and Maria.



Forever loved and remembered



A special thank you to the staff of

Palliative Care and Carers ACT.



Funeral Mass will be held in

St Augustine's Catholic Church,

Drevermann Street, Farrer on Tuesday,

4 February 2020, commencing at 10 am.

Rosary will be recited at 9:30am



Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milja's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -