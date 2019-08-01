|
|
MILTON ERNEST WHYBROW 30 March 1943 - 27 July 2019 Adored husband of Nancye whom he met when he was 21 and she was 18. Devoted father of Steven, Mark and Amanda. Much loved father-in-law of Jane, Elizabeth, Mark and Kate. Poppy Darling to James, Ben, Charlotte, Thomas (dec), Harry, Sam, Alex, Alyssa, Adam, Lachlan and Max. Loved big brother of Jack, Marj, Jim and Cheryl. Fantastic Uncle to so may especially Kaz (dec). Surrogate father, reliable friend and rock. A man with a heart so large and warm he made the world a better place for us all. The patriarch of a large loving family built together by Milton and Nancye during their 54 year love affair. You were our hero. The funeral service for Milton will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Saturday, 3 August 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 1, 2019