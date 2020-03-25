Home
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Mirchelle SCERRI


1953 - 2020
Mirchelle SCERRI Obituary
MIRCHELLE SCERRI

'Chooky'

24 September 1953 - 20 March 2020



Passed away peacefully.



Mother of Trent, Dustin and Blake.

Nanny of Leli and Leo, Harper,

and a new grandson on the way.

Fur Mum to Betty and Heidi.

Wife of Joe (deceased).

Daughter of Muriel and Arthur.

Sister of Lynette, Jackie, Julianne, Mark,

Richard and Pauline.



A celebration of Mirchelle's life will be held at

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell TOMORROW

Thursday 26 March 2020,

commencing at 2:00pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 25, 2020
