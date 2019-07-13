Home
Miriam TADD

Miriam TADD Obituary
MIRIAM TADD

(nee Townsend, formerly Curnow)

12 October 1936 to 5 July 2019



Miriam was a much loved mother of Jennifer,

Ralph and Barbara, and mother-in-law of John.

She was a loving sister of

Harry and sister-in-law of Jill,

and good friend of Bill (dec), David (dec),

Rosemary, Carolyn, Kim (dec) and Antonella.



Miriam passed away peacefully

with her family by her side.



She will be sadly missed by us all.



We will gather to remember Miriam from noon on Wednesday, 17 July 2019, at the Canberra Southern Cross Club Yacht Club, Yarralumla.

Friends are very welcome to join us.



Privately buried.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 13, 2019
