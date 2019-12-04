Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Castlebrook Memorial Park Crematorium
712-745 Windsor Road
View Map
Mirjana KELER

Mirjana KELER Obituary
MIRJANA KELER (nee Martinovic) Passed away on 2 December 2019 aged 63 years. Dearly loved wife of Miroslav Keler. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Jay, Brett and Sunny. Cherished grandmother to Jordan, Jake and Emily. Will be very much missed by all her extended family and friends. The family and friends of Mirjana are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in the Garden Chapel, Castlebrook Memorial Park Crematorium, 712-745 Windsor Road, Rouse Hill on Friday 6 December 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. The family have requested in Mirjana's honour to wear colourful attire.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 4, 2019
