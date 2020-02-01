Home
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Broulee Memorial Gardens Chapel, Broulee
Miroslav (Ziggy) LACHETA

LACHETA, Miroslav (Ziggy) 24th January 2020 Beloved husband of Trixie and father of Anthony, Christopher-James, Amadis and Piers. Brother of Anna and Nicky. Much loved Violin teacher and performer, he went out with a mighty crescendo. May he enjoy peace, music and love wherever he dwells. A memorial service will be held at Broulee Memorial Gardens Chapel, Broulee, NSW on 3rd February 2020 at 3pm. All welcome. Friends will be notified when Ziggy's ashes will be laid to rest in Canberra.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
