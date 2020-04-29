|
|
MITCHELL FINN WILLIAMS
8 January 2004 - 22 April 2020
Passed away after his hard-fought
and courageous battle.
Beloved son of Bronwen and John.
Deeply loved big brother of Jess.
Adored by his grandmother's
Carole Barry and Pat Williams.
Much loved Nephew of Jane & Neil, Michael & Simone, Bernie & Kate, Cristy & Josh
Loved dearly by his cousins; Sophie, Olivia,
Mia, Hannah, Emily, Hugh, Lucas & Millie.
Sadly missed by all his extended family
and many friends.
Forever in our hearts.
A private service will be held for Mitchell on
Monday 4 May at The Chapel,
Gold Creek O'Hanlon Place Nicholls with
Burial to follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.
The service will be live-streamed and made
available via weblink which
the family will circulate.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Mitchell's
life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
either; RedKite, Ronald McDonald House,
Leila Rose Foundation and Rise Above.
The family would like to sincerely thank
everyone who has cared for, treated and
supported Mitchell in the last 2 years,
In particular: Dr Anne Mitchell and staff at
the Paediatric Day Stay Unit
in Canberra Hospital,
Dr Luciano Dalla-Pozza
and staff at Westmead Children's Hospital
and Dr Richard Boyle.
Published in The Canberra Times from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020