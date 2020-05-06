|
|
Moira May Mallett
(nee Keating)
10 May 1927 - 29 April 2020
Moira passed away on Wednesday
29 April 2020 while in the care of the
dedicated staff at Clare Holland House.
Dearly loved wife of Ted (dec),
loving mother and mother-in-law to
Moira Frances and Sharad,
and Jim and Angela.
Cherished and much-loved grandmother,
confidante and friend to Liam,
Maggie and Craig, Celia and Jac,
and Shash.
Devoted great-grandmother to Mena.
Moira excelled as an aunt and great aunt to
Margaret and Neil, Victoria and Kathryn
, Michael and Julie, Bruce and Sue,
and Nikki and Sam.
No birthday missed nor Christmas forgotten!
The family of Moira extend their sincere
thanks to all who have been involved in
her care over many months, especially the
staff of Goodwin Aged Care,
ACT Community Nursing,
Canberra Hospital and Clare Holland House.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral service will be held at
Christ the Redeemer Chapel at
Woden Cemetery on
Friday 8 May 2020 at 10:30 am.
A live stream of Moira's funeral service will
be available via the following link:
https://youtu.be/MGX2Pb8UoRs
Published in The Canberra Times on May 6, 2020