Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Moira MALLETT


1927 - 2020
Moira MALLETT Obituary
Moira May Mallett

(nee Keating)

10 May 1927 - 29 April 2020



Moira passed away on Wednesday

29 April 2020 while in the care of the

dedicated staff at Clare Holland House.



Dearly loved wife of Ted (dec),

loving mother and mother-in-law to

Moira Frances and Sharad,

and Jim and Angela.



Cherished and much-loved grandmother,

confidante and friend to Liam,

Maggie and Craig, Celia and Jac,

and Shash.



Devoted great-grandmother to Mena.



Moira excelled as an aunt and great aunt to

Margaret and Neil, Victoria and Kathryn

, Michael and Julie, Bruce and Sue,

and Nikki and Sam.



No birthday missed nor Christmas forgotten!



The family of Moira extend their sincere

thanks to all who have been involved in

her care over many months, especially the

staff of Goodwin Aged Care,

ACT Community Nursing,

Canberra Hospital and Clare Holland House.



Due to current restrictions,

a private funeral service will be held at

Christ the Redeemer Chapel at

Woden Cemetery on

Friday 8 May 2020 at 10:30 am.



A live stream of Moira's funeral service will

be available via the following link:

https://youtu.be/MGX2Pb8UoRs



Published in The Canberra Times on May 6, 2020
