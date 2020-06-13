|
|
Moira Patricia 'Moi' OLDS
Passed away peacefully with her
loving husband John by her bedside
at Clare Holland House after a long
25 year battle with Huntington's
disease, on Saturday 6th June 2020
Aged 69 Years.
Most treasured and very dearly loved
wife of John for 34 years.
Much loved and cherished Mum
to Bonnie-June (dec) and Bella-June.
Much loved daughter-in-law of Coral,
sister-in-law of Deb, Rob, and aunty
to their family.
John, Bella-June and his family would like to
say a very special thank you to all the staff
at Clare Holland House for the wonderful
care and support you gave our dearest
Moira and his family.
Also, we would like to thank all the staff at
BUPA Calwell for the care given to Moira
and John for almost 4 years.
A Service will be held in the Gold Creek
Chapel on Thursday, 18 June 2020, at 2pm.
Private Cremation.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider making
a donation to Huntington's NSW/ACT.
ALWAYS REMEMBERED AND
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
Published in The Canberra Times on June 13, 2020