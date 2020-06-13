Home
Services
Service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Gold Creek Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Moira OLDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moira Patricia OLDS

Add a Memory
Moira Patricia OLDS Obituary
Moira Patricia 'Moi' OLDS



Passed away peacefully with her

loving husband John by her bedside

at Clare Holland House after a long

25 year battle with Huntington's

disease, on Saturday 6th June 2020



Aged 69 Years.



Most treasured and very dearly loved

wife of John for 34 years.

Much loved and cherished Mum

to Bonnie-June (dec) and Bella-June.

Much loved daughter-in-law of Coral,

sister-in-law of Deb, Rob, and aunty

to their family.



John, Bella-June and his family would like to

say a very special thank you to all the staff

at Clare Holland House for the wonderful

care and support you gave our dearest

Moira and his family.



Also, we would like to thank all the staff at

BUPA Calwell for the care given to Moira

and John for almost 4 years.



A Service will be held in the Gold Creek

Chapel on Thursday, 18 June 2020, at 2pm.

Private Cremation.



In Lieu of flowers, please consider making

a donation to Huntington's NSW/ACT.



ALWAYS REMEMBERED AND

FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -