Mona Kathleen Dwyer

21.10.1929 - 02.07.2019

Late of Boorowa NSW

Devoted wife to Trevor (dec). Loving mother to Wayne (dec), Gary, John, Narelle, Joanne, Mark, David, Stephen, luke and their families. Adored by her extended family and friends.

Aged 89 years

A service to celebrate Mona's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church Boorowa on Monday 8 July 2019 commencing at 11am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service to Burrowa House Boorowa.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019
