|
|
JACOMB, Monica 29 January 1938 - 24 November 2019 Beloved mother of Jennifer, Brendan and Bernadette. Loved former partner of Brian. Son-in-law Chris and daughter-in-law Susan. Loving grandmother to Liam, Chloe and Kayla. Loving great-grandmother to grandson Sebastian and step grandchildren Jack, Edward and Jess. Fondly loved and missed by her brother Kevin, her brother-in-law Laurie and sister-in-law Marie and her husband Kanwarit and many others. A wonderful strong, generous and loving lady. You were a beacon of light in our lives. A True Warrior. You will always be sorely missed and fondly remembered. Details of the celebration of Monica's life will be provided separately. Jennifer and Brendan
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019