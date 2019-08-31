|
|
MONICA KATHLEEN STEWART
18 May 1930 - 27 August 2019
Passed away peacefully at home.
Loving wife of Allan (dec).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Suzanne, Ann & Phil (dec), Leigh & Sergio, Helen & Jurg, Jim & Cathy, Trish & Ken, Brian & Karen and Margaret & Tim.
Grandmother of 20.
Great-grandmother of 17.
Forever in our hearts
The funeral service for Monica will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Burdekin Ave, Amaroo, on FRIDAY, 6 September 2019, commencing at 1:30PM.
Burial at Gungahlin cemetery to follow.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019