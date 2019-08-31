The Canberra Times Obituaries
|
Home
Services
Grantley Perry & Sons
12 Sandford Street
Mitchell, Australian Capital Territory 2911
02 6241 4101
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Kathleen STEWART


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Monica Kathleen STEWART Obituary
MONICA KATHLEEN STEWART

18 May 1930 - 27 August 2019



Passed away peacefully at home.

Loving wife of Allan (dec).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Suzanne, Ann & Phil (dec), Leigh & Sergio, Helen & Jurg, Jim & Cathy, Trish & Ken, Brian & Karen and Margaret & Tim.

Grandmother of 20.

Great-grandmother of 17.



Forever in our hearts



The funeral service for Monica will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Burdekin Ave, Amaroo, on FRIDAY, 6 September 2019, commencing at 1:30PM.

Burial at Gungahlin cemetery to follow.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grantley Perry & Sons
Download Now