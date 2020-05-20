Home
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Monica Sargent MONTEROLA

Monica Sargent MONTEROLA Obituary
Monica Sargent Monterola



8 August 1922 - 18 May 2020



Died peacefully at home.



Beloved wife of Frank (dec).



Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Robyn and Mick, Fran and John (dec).



Much loved Nan (and Nan-in-law) to

Cherie (and Richard), Trent, Brendon (and Jess) and Jacqui.



Special great Nanna to Sophia and Jordan.



A well respected lovely lady who will be sadly missed and forever in our thoughts.



A private cremation will be held.



Special thanks to Raeleen for her loving support over the last several years.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 20, 2020
