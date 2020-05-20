|
Monica Sargent Monterola
8 August 1922 - 18 May 2020
Died peacefully at home.
Beloved wife of Frank (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Robyn and Mick, Fran and John (dec).
Much loved Nan (and Nan-in-law) to
Cherie (and Richard), Trent, Brendon (and Jess) and Jacqui.
Special great Nanna to Sophia and Jordan.
A well respected lovely lady who will be sadly missed and forever in our thoughts.
A private cremation will be held.
Special thanks to Raeleen for her loving support over the last several years.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 20, 2020