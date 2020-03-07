Home
Mortimer Joseph CROWE


1927 - 2020
Mortimer Joseph CROWE Obituary
MORTIMER JOSEPH CROWE 31 March 1927 - 4 March 2020 Dearly loved husband of Von, devoted father and father-law to Peter and Paula, Kerri and Doug and Gary (dec) . Adored Grandfather to Justin, Kylie, David, Rebecca, Naomi and Emma and doting Pa of 14 beautiful great Grandchildren. The relatives and friends of the late MORTIMER JOSEPH CROWE (MORT) are invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the St Patrick's Catholic Church, Cooma, on Wednesday March 11th 2020 commencing at 11:00 am. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will proceed to Cooma Lawn Cemetery. Allens Funerals Cooma Alan Dodd Director Family Owned & Operated FDA 02 6452 2094
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020
