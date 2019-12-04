|
|
MOYA KATHLEEN CARVOLTH
1 April 1929 - 30 November 2019
Loved and loving wife of Ernie (dec).
Cherished mother and mother-in-law
of Allan and Heather, Brian and Anne,
Julie and Reay, Ken (dec), Robert (dec),
John and Debbie Maree, Kevin and Melissa,
Colin, Paul and adored Nan to her many
grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Beautiful, kind and deeply loved
The funeral service for Moya will be held in
St Benedict's Catholic Church,
Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah on
Thursday, 5 December 2019,
commencing at 1pm.
Burial will follow at
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 4, 2019