Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
St Benedict's Catholic Church
Jerrabomberra Avenue
Narrabundah
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MOYA CARVOLTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MOYA CARVOLTH


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
MOYA CARVOLTH Obituary
MOYA KATHLEEN CARVOLTH

1 April 1929 - 30 November 2019



Loved and loving wife of Ernie (dec).

Cherished mother and mother-in-law

of Allan and Heather, Brian and Anne,

Julie and Reay, Ken (dec), Robert (dec),

John and Debbie Maree, Kevin and Melissa,

Colin, Paul and adored Nan to her many

grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Beautiful, kind and deeply loved



The funeral service for Moya will be held in

St Benedict's Catholic Church,

Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah on

Thursday, 5 December 2019,

commencing at 1pm.



Burial will follow at

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MOYA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -