Moya Eva NICHOLSON


1930 - 2020
Moya Eva NICHOLSON Obituary
MOYA EVA NICHOLSON

3 October 1930 - 22 April 2020



Beloved and adored mother and mother-in-law

of Maree and Laurie, Susie and Greg.

Cherished Nan of Andrew and Pia,

Christopher and Linda, Matthew and Krystal.

Treasured Old Nan of Behati, Leo and Chelsea.

Loved always by Don (Dec).



Much loved and will be sadly missed

by all her family and friends.



'Thou hast made us for thyself,

O Lord, and our heart is restless

until it finds its rest in thee.'



Due to the current circumstances the family

will be holding a private service.



Now resting in the arms of Jesus.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020
