Home
Services
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Anglican Christ Church
Rutledge Street
Queanbeyan
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Moya REEVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moya REEVES


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Moya REEVES Obituary
Moya Kathleen Reeves



27th February 1933 - 14th February 2020



Beloved wife of Stan,

Loving mother of Jennifer, Cheryl and

Kerry (Dec)

Loving mother-in-law of Robert and Chris

Grandmother of 8 grand children and

Great Grandmother of 14 great grand children



She will be sadly missed -

Forever in our hearts - R.I.P.



The Funeral Service for Moya will be held on

Friday 21st February

at the Anglican Christ Church, Rutledge Street Queanbeyan commencing at 11am.



Burial to follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -