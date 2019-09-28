|
|
MUIR WILLIAMS
'Snow'
22 June 1936 - 22 September 2019
Devoted husband of Barbara (dec).
Adored and loving father of Kerry and Jo-Anne.
Loved Father in law of Trudy (dec) and Kate.
Devoted and loving Pop of Jack, Jess, Luke, Riley, Alex, Isabel, Sally and Bridie.
Loving Great Pop of Kai, Jimmy and Charlie.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Yass District Hospital and Horton House, Yass, for their wonderful care of Snow during the past few months.
Snow's funeral service will be held at
Norwood Park Crematorium Sandford Street Mitchell, on Friday 4 October 2019 commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019