Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Muir WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muir WILLIAMS


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Muir WILLIAMS Obituary
MUIR WILLIAMS



'Snow'



22 June 1936 - 22 September 2019



Devoted husband of Barbara (dec).

Adored and loving father of Kerry and Jo-Anne.

Loved Father in law of Trudy (dec) and Kate.

Devoted and loving Pop of Jack, Jess, Luke, Riley, Alex, Isabel, Sally and Bridie.

Loving Great Pop of Kai, Jimmy and Charlie.



Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Yass District Hospital and Horton House, Yass, for their wonderful care of Snow during the past few months.



Snow's funeral service will be held at

Norwood Park Crematorium Sandford Street Mitchell, on Friday 4 October 2019 commencing at 12pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muir's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.