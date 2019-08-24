Home
Muriel ELLERMAN


1920 - 2019
Muriel ELLERMAN Obituary
MURIEL FLORENCE ELLERMAN

'MOOIE'



1 September 1920 - 21 August 2019



Devoted wife to Lloyd (dec) with whom

she shared 70 years of marriage

and 80 years of deep mutual love.



Loved and admired mother of Peter

and mother-in-law of Kathy.



Adored Nana of Michael and Meg,

Angela and Rohan

and Old Nana of Neve and Annika.



Sister of Mervyn, Merle (both dec)

and Teddy.



Cherished and admired by her legion

of nieces, nephews,

extended family and friends.



Cared for with great compassion and

professionalism in her last weeks

by the wonderful staff of Olley Ward,

National Capital Private Hospital.



The funeral service for Muriel will be held at

the Anglican Parish Church of All Saints,

Cowper Street, Ainslie on Friday,

30 August 2019, at 1 pm.



Donations in Muriel's memory may be

made to Canberra Legacy.



Private Cremation



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
