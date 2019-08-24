|
|
MURIEL FLORENCE ELLERMAN
'MOOIE'
1 September 1920 - 21 August 2019
Devoted wife to Lloyd (dec) with whom
she shared 70 years of marriage
and 80 years of deep mutual love.
Loved and admired mother of Peter
and mother-in-law of Kathy.
Adored Nana of Michael and Meg,
Angela and Rohan
and Old Nana of Neve and Annika.
Sister of Mervyn, Merle (both dec)
and Teddy.
Cherished and admired by her legion
of nieces, nephews,
extended family and friends.
Cared for with great compassion and
professionalism in her last weeks
by the wonderful staff of Olley Ward,
National Capital Private Hospital.
The funeral service for Muriel will be held at
the Anglican Parish Church of All Saints,
Cowper Street, Ainslie on Friday,
30 August 2019, at 1 pm.
Donations in Muriel's memory may be
made to Canberra Legacy.
Private Cremation
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019