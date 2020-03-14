Home
White Lady Funerals - Belconnen
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Mosaic Baptist Church
Dallachy St
Page
View Map
Murray Dean AUSTIN


1936 - 2020
Murray Dean AUSTIN Obituary
MURRAY DEAN AUSTIN

24 July 1936 - 5 March 2020

Passed away peacefully



Beloved husband of Meryl.

Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Tina, Alan and Donna, Kym and Cara.

Much loved Grandpa, Great-Grandpa and Great-great Grandpa.

Loved brother of Monte, Jill, Keith and Janice.



The Funeral Service for Murray

will be held in the Mosaic Baptist Church,

Dallachy St, Page

on FRIDAY 20 March 2020,

commencing at 10.30am.



Private burial.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a

donation to the

Australian Cancer Research Foundation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
