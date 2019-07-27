Home
W T Dennis & Son Pty Ltd
79 Rossi Street
Yass, New South Wales 2582
02 6226 4871
MYRON JOHN HAW

MYRON JOHN HAW Affectionately known as Ron 2 February 1953 - 23 July 2019 Passed away peacefully in Yass District Hospital Devoted husband of Margarete. Dearly beloved father of Tyson and brother of Roman and Andy. Ron's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell on Wednesday 31 July at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, a kind donation to Yass Can Assist would be gratefully received. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd 79 Rossi Street Yass (02) 62264871 A.F.D.A



Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019
