Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancie STEVENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancie STEVENSON

Add a Memory
Nancie STEVENSON Obituary
NANCIE GLADYS STEVENSON

20 March 1922 - 3 November 2019

Aged 97 years and 7 months.



Wife of John (deceased).

Mother of Robyn and Sue.

Mother-in-law of Doc and Helen (deceased).

Grandmother of Ian and Scott

and their partners Anne and Elle.

Great-grandmother of Kai.



Recently returned to Canberra

from the Gold Coast.



At Peace.



Sincere thanks to staff of Canberra Aged Care

for their TLC and compassion.



The funeral service for Nancie will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,

8 November 2019, commencing at 3pm.



Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -