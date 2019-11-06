|
|
NANCIE GLADYS STEVENSON
20 March 1922 - 3 November 2019
Aged 97 years and 7 months.
Wife of John (deceased).
Mother of Robyn and Sue.
Mother-in-law of Doc and Helen (deceased).
Grandmother of Ian and Scott
and their partners Anne and Elle.
Great-grandmother of Kai.
Recently returned to Canberra
from the Gold Coast.
At Peace.
Sincere thanks to staff of Canberra Aged Care
for their TLC and compassion.
The funeral service for Nancie will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,
8 November 2019, commencing at 3pm.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 6, 2019