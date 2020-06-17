Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 2344
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Gold Creek Chapel
17 O'Hanlon Place
Nicholls
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy ALLARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Beth ALLARD


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Nancy Beth ALLARD Obituary
NANCY BETH ALLARD

'Beth'

8 November 1929 - 7 June 2020



Passed away peacefully



Beloved wife of Harry (dec).

Loved mother of Diane, Glendon,

Judy and Owen (dec).

Nanna of eleven grandchildren.



A special thank you to the staff of

Villaggio Sant' Antonio, Page for their

care and compassion of Beth.



Do they play scrabble in heaven?



A celebration of Beth's life will be held in the

Gold Creek Chapel,

17 O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls

TODAY 18 June 2020,

commencing at 10am.



Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from June 17 to June 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -