NANCY BETH ALLARD
'Beth'
8 November 1929 - 7 June 2020
Passed away peacefully
Beloved wife of Harry (dec).
Loved mother of Diane, Glendon,
Judy and Owen (dec).
Nanna of eleven grandchildren.
A special thank you to the staff of
Villaggio Sant' Antonio, Page for their
care and compassion of Beth.
Do they play scrabble in heaven?
A celebration of Beth's life will be held in the
Gold Creek Chapel,
17 O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls
TODAY 18 June 2020,
commencing at 10am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times from June 17 to June 18, 2020