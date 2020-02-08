Home
Nancy KENNY


1927 - 2020
Nancy KENNY Obituary
NANCY THERESA KENNY

13 February 1927 - 31 January 2020



Treasured wife of Byrne (dec 2007).

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Christine and Vic Lorenz, David and Kathleen,

Maureen, Peter and Deb, and Ann (dec).

Devoted grandmother of Justin, Nicholas,

and Alicia Lorenz; Simon, Stephen,

and Molly Kenny; and Sophia Jackson Kenny.

Great grandmother of Dan, Sam and Eloise.



At peace



Thanks to the staff at Saint Andrews Village

for their compassionate and wonderful care

of Nancy over the last four years.



Mass of Christian burial for Nance will

be held at the Saints Peter and Paul

Catholic Church, Wisdom Street, Garran,

on MONDAY 17 February 2020,

commencing at 11am.



At the conclusion of Mass, burial will take

place at the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford Street, Mitchell.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020
