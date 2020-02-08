|
|
NANCY THERESA KENNY
13 February 1927 - 31 January 2020
Treasured wife of Byrne (dec 2007).
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Christine and Vic Lorenz, David and Kathleen,
Maureen, Peter and Deb, and Ann (dec).
Devoted grandmother of Justin, Nicholas,
and Alicia Lorenz; Simon, Stephen,
and Molly Kenny; and Sophia Jackson Kenny.
Great grandmother of Dan, Sam and Eloise.
At peace
Thanks to the staff at Saint Andrews Village
for their compassionate and wonderful care
of Nancy over the last four years.
Mass of Christian burial for Nance will
be held at the Saints Peter and Paul
Catholic Church, Wisdom Street, Garran,
on MONDAY 17 February 2020,
commencing at 11am.
At the conclusion of Mass, burial will take
place at the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford Street, Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020