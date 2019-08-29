|
|
|
Mc LAUGHLIN,
Narelle Suzanne 'Rell'
8.2.1954 - 24.8.2019
Late of Canberra
Loved Partner of Tibor. Cherished Mum to Natalie & Erin. Mother-in-law to Steve. Adored Nanna to Lachlan, Aidan, Kyle & Farrah. Beloved Sister & Aunt. Cherished Family Member & Friend.
Forever in our Hearts
The Relatives & Friends of Narelle are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held on Saturday 31st August 2019 in the Norwood Park Chapel, Norwood Park Crematorium, Mitchell commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 29, 2019