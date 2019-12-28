Home
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Bugden Avenue and Castleton
Crescent
Natasha WHITE


1994 - 2019
Natasha WHITE Obituary
NATASHA EMILY WHITE

18 May 1994 - 16 December 2019



It is with the deepest sadness that we

announce the tragic passing

of our beloved Natasha Emily.

Devoted mother of Francesco and Dejana.

Much loved daughter, sister, grandaughter,

niece, cousin and loyal friend to many.



Forever in our hearts

Rest in peace my darling.



Mass will be offered for Tash at

Holy Family Catholic Church,

cnr Bugden Avenue and Castleton Crescent

on THURSDAY 2 January 2020

commencing at 10:30am.



Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 28, 2019
