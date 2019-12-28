|
NATASHA EMILY WHITE
18 May 1994 - 16 December 2019
It is with the deepest sadness that we
announce the tragic passing
of our beloved Natasha Emily.
Devoted mother of Francesco and Dejana.
Much loved daughter, sister, grandaughter,
niece, cousin and loyal friend to many.
Forever in our hearts
Rest in peace my darling.
Mass will be offered for Tash at
Holy Family Catholic Church,
cnr Bugden Avenue and Castleton Crescent
on THURSDAY 2 January 2020
commencing at 10:30am.
Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 28, 2019