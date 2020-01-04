Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Neil ANDERSON


1943 - 2020
Neil ANDERSON Obituary
NEIL ANDERSON - DAD - POPPY

13 June 1943 - 19 December 2019



Admired, loved, respected and dearly

missed by his partner Frances,

his children and their partners

Helen and Rod, Peter (dec) and Tania,

his grandchildren Erin, Jade and James,

and great-grandchildren EJ and Elle.



The funeral service for Neil will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

10 January 2020, commencing at 12 noon.



Please feel free to dress casually,

outdoor/caving attire accepted.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020
