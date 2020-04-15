|
|
NEIL THOMAS SANDS
17 May 1940 - 10 April 2020
Neil Sands will always be remembered
for everything he loved.
His eternal love of family, his enjoyment
building his own house in Bungendore.
In his spare time he loved beach fishing
and playing golf, where he made
many lasting friendships.
Neil passed away with his beloved wife Susan
by his side. Loving father of Jane, Rachel,
Jason and Adele. Father-in-law of Richie,
Amanda and Adam. Proud Poppy to
Leisa and Diesel, Angus and Chernay, Zac,
Rhys, Dylan, Amy, Matthew and Jenna.
Adoring Poppo to Aria and Jax
Forever in our hearts.
Due to the current restrictions the family will
have a private service on 17 April 2020 at 2 pm.
Please take a moment at this time to hold Neil
in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 15, 2020