Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil SANDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil SANDS


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Neil SANDS Obituary
NEIL THOMAS SANDS

17 May 1940 - 10 April 2020



Neil Sands will always be remembered

for everything he loved.

His eternal love of family, his enjoyment

building his own house in Bungendore.

In his spare time he loved beach fishing

and playing golf, where he made

many lasting friendships.



Neil passed away with his beloved wife Susan

by his side. Loving father of Jane, Rachel,

Jason and Adele. Father-in-law of Richie,

Amanda and Adam. Proud Poppy to

Leisa and Diesel, Angus and Chernay, Zac,

Rhys, Dylan, Amy, Matthew and Jenna.

Adoring Poppo to Aria and Jax



Forever in our hearts.



Due to the current restrictions the family will

have a private service on 17 April 2020 at 2 pm.

Please take a moment at this time to hold Neil

in your thoughts and prayers.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -