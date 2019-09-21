Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil TELFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil TELFER


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Neil TELFER Obituary
NEIL RONALD TELFER

1936 - 2019



Beloved husband of Sandra,

guiding father to Leanne, Steven and Bruce,

favourite father-in-law of Garry,

Sukanya and Jana, doting grandfather

to Tara, Alex, Harris, Ryan, April and Rhodes,

explorer of the world, man for the ladies,

technical genius, and educator to all he met,

sadly passed away on

Monday 16 September 2019,

he will be greatly missed.



A service will be held in his memory at

Canberra Baptist Church,

Currie Cres, Kingston ACT at 2.00pm,

FRIDAY 27 September 2019.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a

donation in Neil's memory to the

Australian Volunteer Coast Guard.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.