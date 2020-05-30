Home
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
The Chapel at Gold Creek -- PRIVATE
1930 - 2020
Nellie Pearl Fulton

(nee Sheldrick)



19 January 1930 - 22 May 2020



Passed peacefully at Clare Holland House.



Loved and loving wife of Ron (deceased).



Much loved mother of Bill, Richard, David, Kaylene and Andrew.



Mother-in-law of Colleen, Susie, Rod and Sue-Anne.



Loved Grandmother of 15 Grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.



Now at peace with her Lord.



There will be a private family cremation service on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at The Chapel at Gold Creek, Nicholls commencing at 1.30pm.

No flowers by request.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 30, 2020
