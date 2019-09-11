Home
Nellie TOSCAN

Nellie TOSCAN Obituary
NELLIE BRUNA TOSCAN

21 March 1927 - 8 September 2019



Loving wife of Frank (dec).

Adored mother of Peter, Lynette, Michael,

Karen, Janine and Jennifer.

Much loved mother-in law, grandmother

and great grandmother.

Sadly missed by all her extended family

and many friends.



'I am the Way, the Truth and the Life.

No one can come to the Father

except through me'

John:14



A Funeral Mass will be offered for

Nellie at Sacred Heart Catholic Church,

Hodgson Crescent, Pearce on

FRIDAY 13 September 2019

commencing at 2:00pm.



Nellie will be laid to rest at the

Grifftith Lawn Cemetery, Griffith NSW

on MONDAY 16 September 2019 at 1:00pm.

All family and friends are invited to attend.



No flowers by request,

A donation may be made to

Fr Chris Riley, Youth off the Streets.

www.youthoffthestreets.com.au



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 11, 2019
