Neville Roy Butt
3 July 1930 - 19 July 2019
Neville passed away suddenly at his home in
Tura Beach.
Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Christine (dec), Narelle & Martin,
Bronwyn & Colin, Craig, Caryn and
Calvin & Jackie.
Loved grandfather of Dan & Natalie,
Ricky & Carlie, Dylan & Elesa, Joshua, Kristy, Lachlan, Cahlee, Jayden, Cameron and Chloe and loved great grandfather of Isaac, Emmanuel, Arian, Ostin, Jacob, Arlo, Toby, Marli, Flynn and Nate.
'A remarkable life well lived,
he will be sadly missed'
The funeral service for Neville will be held in the Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on
Monday 29th July, commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times from July 24 to July 27, 2019