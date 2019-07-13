|
|
Major General
Neville Robert Smethurst
AO, MBE (Rtd).
20.9.1935 - 2.7.2019
Passed away peacefully, aged 83 years.
Much loved Husband and best friend of Maureen, loving Father of Mark and Sarah. Father-in-law of Monique and David, and proud Poppa of Tom and Ella.
A true gentleman.
Lest we forget.
The funeral service will be held at
RMC Chapel Duntroon,
Cnr Robert Campbell Rd and Miles Rd,
Duntroon ACT on FRIDAY 19 July 2019,
commencing at 10:30am.
Dress: Suit and Medals.
