Neville SMETHURST


1935 - 2019
Neville SMETHURST Obituary
Major General

Neville Robert Smethurst

AO, MBE (Rtd).



20.9.1935 - 2.7.2019



Passed away peacefully, aged 83 years.



Much loved Husband and best friend of Maureen, loving Father of Mark and Sarah. Father-in-law of Monique and David, and proud Poppa of Tom and Ella.



A true gentleman.

Lest we forget.



The funeral service will be held at

RMC Chapel Duntroon,

Cnr Robert Campbell Rd and Miles Rd,

Duntroon ACT on FRIDAY 19 July 2019,

commencing at 10:30am.

Dress: Suit and Medals.



Published in The Canberra Times from July 13 to July 17, 2019
