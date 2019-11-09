|
NICHOLAS GEORGE ASIMUS
11 April 2001 - 2 November 2019
Deeply loved and loving son of
Rebecca Sherriff and Sandy Asimus (dec).
Cherished and adoring brother to Jack Asimus.
Much loved step-son to George Sherriff and step-brother to Phillipa and Angus.
Loved dearly by his grandparents
Denis Wilkins, Jane and David (dec) Asimus.
Loved and cherished by all of his
cousins, aunts and uncles.
An awesome friend.
Nick, your smile will light our hearts forever.
A farewell service and celebration of Nick's life will be held at Kamberra Function Centre, Northbourne Avenue, Lyneham on Friday,
15 November 2019, commencing at 1pm.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019