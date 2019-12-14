|
|
NICHOLAS WILLIAM BLANDFORD
Passed away on 8 December 2019.
Beloved and loving husband of Paula.
Much loved father of Ramon and Carla.
Father-in-law of Lydia and Thomas.
Loving Opa of Hayley.
Brother of Felicity and Sally.
Gone from our lives but
not from our hearts.
Sincere thanks to Canberra Hospital
and Dr. D. Leong for their compassion
and care of Nicholas.
The funeral service for Nicholas will be
held at The Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,
National Arboretum, Forest Drive,
Molonglo Valley on Wednesday,
18 December 2019, commencing at 1:00pm.
Private burial.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made
to the Bernie Banton Foundation
or The Canberra Hospital Foundation.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019