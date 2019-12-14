Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
The Margaret Whitlam Pavilion, National Arboretum
Forest Drive
Molonglo Valley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas BLANDFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas BLANDFORD

Add a Memory
Nicholas BLANDFORD Obituary
NICHOLAS WILLIAM BLANDFORD

Passed away on 8 December 2019.



Beloved and loving husband of Paula.

Much loved father of Ramon and Carla.

Father-in-law of Lydia and Thomas.

Loving Opa of Hayley.

Brother of Felicity and Sally.



Gone from our lives but

not from our hearts.



Sincere thanks to Canberra Hospital

and Dr. D. Leong for their compassion

and care of Nicholas.



The funeral service for Nicholas will be

held at The Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,

National Arboretum, Forest Drive,

Molonglo Valley on Wednesday,

18 December 2019, commencing at 1:00pm.

Private burial.



In lieu of flowers a donation may be made

to the Bernie Banton Foundation

or The Canberra Hospital Foundation.

Envelopes available at the service.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -