|
|
NICHOLAS JOSEPH GATT
Born Siggiewi - Malta
Passed away peacefully at home
on Monday 5 August 2019,
surrounded by his loving family.
Loving husband of Elizabeth ( his xiha )
of 44 Years.
Adored father of Andrea, Matthew, Desmond,
Julian, and caring father-in-law.
Devoted Nanu of Pippa, Bonnie and Grace.
Close friend of Ralph.
Will be missed by his best mate, Winston.
A true family man to the end.
SAHHA
A big thank you to Dr Sam.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
will be offered in celebration of Nicks' life
at Holy Family Catholic Church,
cnr Bugden Ave & Castleton Cres, Gowrie,
on TUESDAY, 13 August 2019
commencing at 11.30am
Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery
Justinian St, Phillip.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 10, 2019