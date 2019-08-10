Home
Nicholas GATT


1944 - 2019
NICHOLAS JOSEPH GATT

Born Siggiewi - Malta

Passed away peacefully at home

on Monday 5 August 2019,

surrounded by his loving family.



Loving husband of Elizabeth ( his xiha )

of 44 Years.

Adored father of Andrea, Matthew, Desmond,

Julian, and caring father-in-law.

Devoted Nanu of Pippa, Bonnie and Grace.

Close friend of Ralph.

Will be missed by his best mate, Winston.



A true family man to the end.



SAHHA



A big thank you to Dr Sam.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

will be offered in celebration of Nicks' life

at Holy Family Catholic Church,

cnr Bugden Ave & Castleton Cres, Gowrie,

on TUESDAY, 13 August 2019

commencing at 11.30am

Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery

Justinian St, Phillip.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 10, 2019
