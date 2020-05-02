|
|
NICHOLAS HENRY WEBER
'Nick'
6 October 1948 - 25 April 2020
Beloved partner of Anne.
Inspiring and proud father of Henry, Fred, Frank (dec), Josephine and Archie.
'One of a kind', proud, intelligent, fun loving, generous, friend and mentor to many.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Canberra Hospital ICU and ACT paramedics.
Please contact the family for further information about Nick's private cremation being held on WEDNESDAY 6 May 2020 commencing at 2PM.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 2, 2020